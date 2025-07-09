Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $677.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $677.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

