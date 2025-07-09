Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $677.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $618.75 and its 200-day moving average is $596.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $677.26. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.