Topsail Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $581.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.84 and a 200-day moving average of $553.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

