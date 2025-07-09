Topsail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,747 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after buying an additional 163,368 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after buying an additional 533,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

