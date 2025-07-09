Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

