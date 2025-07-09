Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) versus First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Financial Survey

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Republic Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $89.45 million 2.60 $24.95 million $2.97 9.35 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion N/A $1.67 billion N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 27.04% 13.54% 1.30% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats First Republic Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection services, and automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

