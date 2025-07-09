Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 18.76% 11.06% 1.17% Great Southern Bancorp 18.32% 10.95% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $273.22 million 2.39 $50.18 million $4.98 11.63 Great Southern Bancorp $355.26 million 2.01 $61.81 million $5.60 11.11

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Missouri Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Great Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts. It also provides loans, such as residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment management services; commercial and consumer insurance; online and mobile banking services; and debit or credit cards. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

