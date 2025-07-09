Flossbach Von Storch SE Boosts Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the quarter. lululemon athletica comprises approximately 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $396,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,318,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Argus cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $238.54 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

