Silphium Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.20 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 36.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

