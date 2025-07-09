Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,953 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 421,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

