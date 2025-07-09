Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $492.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

