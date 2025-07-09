TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 10,647 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

