Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,677,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,949,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,164,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $504.76 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $422.69 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

