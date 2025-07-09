Greenleaf Trust Sells 14,478 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.