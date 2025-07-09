New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases 119 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 196,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,023.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,007.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $962.22. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

