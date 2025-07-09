Best Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 8th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Oracle are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate and maintain essential physical systems—such as highways, airports, power and water utilities, and telecommunications networks. Because these businesses often operate under regulated frameworks or long-term contracts, they tend to generate stable cash flows and dividends, making them a defensive component in diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,375,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,212,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,005,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,592,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,657,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $657.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

