First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 130 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2%

YUM opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.