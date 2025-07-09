Citigroup Upgrades Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Strong-Buy

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Weir Group Stock Down 1.1%

About Weir Group

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $16.97 on Monday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

