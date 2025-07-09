Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 544.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

