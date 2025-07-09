Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Topsail Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $63,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vested Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

