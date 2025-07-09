CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. CVRx has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. CVRx had a negative net margin of 97.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Equities analysts predict that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,966 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $59,764.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,910,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,230.30. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 10,520.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 622,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

