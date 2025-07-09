iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IVE opened at $197.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average is $190.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

