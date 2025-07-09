PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.75. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

