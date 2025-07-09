JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FHI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,178,000 after buying an additional 265,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,367,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 249.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after buying an additional 2,284,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 137,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

