Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,281.62.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.1%

FICO opened at $1,684.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,871.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,870.80. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,484.29 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $35,337,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.