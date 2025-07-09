SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 166.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

