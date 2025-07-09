Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 31.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 4.5%

BIIB opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

