Ramiah Investment Group Acquires Shares of 17,744 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ramiah Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

