Ramiah Investment Group Makes New $567,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ramiah Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

