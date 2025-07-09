SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.