Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 15,625 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

