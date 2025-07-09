Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,819 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

