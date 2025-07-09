The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BA opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $221.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.