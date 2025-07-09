Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 136 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of NVR worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,626.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,232.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7,435.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

