Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 654,800.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%
JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
