Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.