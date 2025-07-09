Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Amundi lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.3%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.