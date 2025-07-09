D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $52,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

