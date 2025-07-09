Ramiah Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Ramiah Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 114,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

