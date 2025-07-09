Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

