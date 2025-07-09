25,302 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Bought by Ramiah Investment Group

Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. BlackRock Core Bond Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Ramiah Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 725,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.