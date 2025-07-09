Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.33.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.02 and its 200-day moving average is $370.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $292.45 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

