Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARY. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 289,870 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 138,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CARY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

