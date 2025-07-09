Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 389,907 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,907 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.63% of Vertex worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 7,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,124,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,587 shares in the company, valued at $40,210,329.90. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $218,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock valued at $134,479,744. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VERX

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.