Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1%

OTIS opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

