Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $71,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

