Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

