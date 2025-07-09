Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 642,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 554,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. This trade represents a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $218,310. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

