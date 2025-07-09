Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 272.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VTI stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

