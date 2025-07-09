SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 290,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

